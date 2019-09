Passengers exit a train on the Red Line at the Cleveland Park station on Nov. 29, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Metro riders on two rail lines should expect delays Tuesday morning.

There was an earlier problem with a broken-down train at the Pentagon City stop.

The delays are on the Blue and Yellow lines and in the directions of the Greenbelt and Largo Town Center stations.

Blue/Yellow Line Delay: Expect residual delays to Greenbelt and Largo Town Center due to an earlier train malfunction at Pentagon City — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) September 3, 2019

It’s not clear how long the delays will last.