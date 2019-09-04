

Commuters at the Dupont Circle Metro station Tuesday. (Hannah Natanson/The Washington Post)

After four long, hot years, Metro riders passing through the Dupont Circle and Farragut North Metro stations will find their commutes just a bit cooler today thanks to a repaired chiller system.

Metro announced over the weekend that the long-broken system, which pumps chilled air into stations and across station platforms to reduce temperatures, had been fixed. Metro stations are not air-conditioned, and never have been, but the chiller systems can reduce the temperature by about six degrees.

Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly confirmed the system was fully operational Wednesday — when temperatures topped 90 degrees. She declined to disclose the cost of the repairs.

The fix comes just as summer winds to a close — and after a months-long repair process that saw multiple delays and setbacks, leaving riders to struggle through one of the hottest summers on record.

“Wow, I had thought the heat was just kind of how things are,” Fahad Mirza, 24, said as he walked into Dupont Circle station this week. “I assumed it just never worked,” he added, referring to the cooling system.

Mirza, a student at American University who uses the Dupont Circle twice a week, is one of several thousands of commuters who suffered through scorching summers using the stations. Dupont Circle and Farragut North are two of Metro’s busiest stations, with the former seeing about 16,500 commuters a day and the latter seeing roughly 22,000 every weekday, according to Metro data.

[It’s been 4 years, and the chiller system for Farragut North and Dupont Circle Metro stations still isn’t fixed]

Chiller systems are mechanical air-cooling systems that use pumps, fans and water to lower the temperature of external air and force it across station platforms.

The system for Dupont Circle and Farragut North long relied on 500-foot pipes buried beneath Connecticut Avenue, that pumped water to a cooling tower located 13 stories up at 1101 Connecticut Ave. NW. But in 2015, the corroded pipes sprung leaks, meaning the water could no longer reach the tower — and rendering the cooling machinery nonfunctional.

Metro knew the solution: the agency needed to dig up part of Connective Avenue to replace the pipes. Eager to avoid disrupting traffic by tearing into the heavily traveled street, however, Metro attempted several cheaper and less invasive fixes, including patching holes, relining the pipes and even installing a mobile cooling tower.

None of these worked; and the mobile tower generated more problems for the agency when some businesses complained it was noisy, ugly and costing them customers. In November, Metro began working to replace the pipes, a project it estimated would cost more than $5 million.

The transit agency originally planned to have the cooling system working in mid-August, but that timeline went awry when more leaks were found.

On Friday, Metro posted a short advisory message announcing it had finally completed the project. Still, Ly said Wednesday that Metro’s work is far from done: the agency plans to repair 13 “aging chillers” at different stations over the next three years.

In its message, Metro thanked customers for their “patience” during the repair process. In an email, Ly noted that summer heat is not a problem “unique to Metro.”

“Some transit systems have no cooling systems at all,” she said. “The temperature during repairs was comparable to the outdoors and while we understand that may cause discomfort, the average passenger wait time during rush hours is 2 minutes.”

Nonetheless, some customers opted to avoid the two stations entirely while the system remained offline — such, at least, was the case for Phil Posner, the chair of Metro’s Accessibility Advisory Committee. Posner, who has multiple sclerosis, said he began avoiding the stations almost immediately after the chiller system broke down.

[Metro was just given $15.5 billion over a decade to fix the system. But three years later, it still can’t repair the chillers.]

Posner is far more sensitive to heat temperatures than most people because multiple sclerosis destroys nerve coatings, he explained, a process akin to “removing the insulation.”

Generally, station temperature “was a particular challenge for old people, people with Miss., people with lung pulmonary conditions, because if they’re down there in high temperatures for a long period of time, it’s a major problem,” Posner said.

Posner said his committee, which advises Metro on issues affecting commuters with disabilities, did not receive “a lot of complaints” related to the broken chiller, most likely because the disability community is “pretty adaptable: if we know something is a problem, we tend to figure out a workaround for it.”

Ly said information on the number of complaints the transit agency received related to the heat at the two stations was “not readily available.”

Posner said he’s pleased he can now retire his go-to workaround route, which involved either heading to Farragut West or taking the bus.

Some riders who regularly use the two stations said they didn’t notice a change in temperature until asked about it by Washington Post reporters while heading home from work or school Tuesday.

“Huh, it’s on?” asked Mirza, who said he has commuted to class via Dupont Circle station for about a year.

Steve Agoussi, a 52-year-old accountant who has traveled the same route to work through Dupont Circle for roughly two decades, said he “didn’t feel it — but as you’re talking about it, sure.”

Kristen Reussi, meanwhile, said she thought Metro had simply added a few extra fans.

Reussi, 50, who works as a nursery schoolteacher, stopped coming to Dupont Circle about four years ago, partly because of the heat, she said. She shuddered at the memory of temperatures that “felt like hell down there.”

A job change last month forced Reussi to start using the station again. She initially saw the switch in her commute as “a big bummer, though news of the repaired chiller system boosted her mood.

Still, her happiness — after many years doing battle with high temperatures and occasionally delayed trains — will likely be fleeting, she said.

“I try to remain Zen as I board the train, but my expectations are just very low at this point,” Reussi said. “If the train doesn’t stop and strand me in a tunnel, that’s a victory.”

Luz Lazo contributed to this report.

Read more:

It’s been 4 years, and the chiller system for Farragut North and Dupont Circle Metro stations still isn’t fixed

D.C.’s oldest and most popular protected bike lane has ‘highest injury risk,’ study says