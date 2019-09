Traffic backups on the Beltway's outer loop near Georgia Avenue on Sept. 4. (NBC4/Brad Freitas - @Chopper4Brad/NBC4/Brad Freitas - @Chopper4Brad)

Drivers on the Capital Beltway’s outer loop in Silver Spring face delays of up to three miles Wednesday morning after an earlier crash on the highway.

It’s not immediately clear if anyone was seriously hurt.

The crash happened on the Beltway near Georgia Avenue. Crews are on the scene working to clean up debris from the crash.