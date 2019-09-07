A driver was killed on Georgia Avenue late Friday after turning left into oncoming traffic and triggering a multivehicle crash that seriously injured another person, Montgomery County police said Saturday.

The driver, who died at the scene, was not identified pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the man was driving south in a 2009 Honda Civic about 8:56 p.m. when he turned left onto the entrance ramp of the eastbound Intercounty Connector and collided with a northbound 2014 Infiniti Q50S. The Infiniti then hit a 2004 Ford Explorer that was traveling in the same direction, and the Honda went on to collide with a 2018 Dodge Challenger that was also northbound on Georgia Avenue.

The drivers of the other three vehicles were not injured, but a 25-year-old female passenger in the Infiniti was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Officers in the Crash Reconstruction Unit ask anyone with information about the crash to call them at 240-773-6620.