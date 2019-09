A recent view of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge from the Maryland side. (John Ernst via Flickr/John Ernst via Flickr)

Drivers may experience delays Monday after the Woodrow Wilson Bridge was closed for maintenance on a drawbridge.

The work started Sunday at 12:30 p.m. and was due to be completed by 3 a.m. Monday.

The drawbridge had to be opened during that time, officials said, and that was likely to result in delays for traffic along the Beltway’s inner and outer loops in Maryland and Northern Virginia.