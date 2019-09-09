Metro on Monday reopened six stations on the Blue and Yellow lines that were shut for several months of renovations.
The stations are: Braddock Road, Eisenhower Avenue, Franconia-Springfield, Huntington, King Street-Old Town and Van Dorn Street.
Test trains were run on the lines over the weekend. The transit agency said no problems emerged in the testing, according to Twitter messages.
The stations had been closed since May as work crews fixed escalators, installed new digital signs for riders, and improved platforms.
