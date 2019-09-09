

Metro's Braddock Road stop was one of six stations that was shut down for several months.

Metro on Monday reopened six stations on the Blue and Yellow lines that were shut for several months of renovations.

The stations are: Braddock Road, Eisenhower Avenue, Franconia-Springfield, Huntington, King Street-Old Town and Van Dorn Street.

Test trains were run on the lines over the weekend. The transit agency said no problems emerged in the testing, according to Twitter messages.

NEW: Metro ran Blue/Yellow test trains overnight with no issues or concerns identified. As a result, it is now official:

All stations south of Reagan National Airport will reopen Monday as planned.

More info: https://t.co/bLj7i84Hij#wmata pic.twitter.com/VYDCjYszZ9 — Metro (@wmata) September 7, 2019

NOW: @wmata doing last minute touches to the King Street station as the #MetroSummerShutdown for the blue/yellow line stations south of @Reagan_Airport ends tomorrow at 5am. @ABC7News #WMATA pic.twitter.com/WAC0wOVE6d — Tim Barber (@ABC7TimBarber) September 8, 2019

The stations had been closed since May as work crews fixed escalators, installed new digital signs for riders, and improved platforms.

[First commute day of Metro shutdown leads to long shuttle bus lines at Blue, Yellow line stations]