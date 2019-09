Commuters board trains at Braddock Road Metro stop in Alexandria. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

Riders on three Metro lines could face delays Tuesday morning, officials said.

There’s a problem with a switch near the Stadium-Armory station. It’s not clear how long the delays on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines will last.

Orange/Silver/Blue Line Alert: Delays possible to Largo Town Center & New Carrollton due to a switch problem outside Stadium-Armory. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) September 10, 2019

The delays are in the direction of the Largo Town Center and New Carrollton stations.