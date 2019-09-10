

A view of traffic in the D.C. region on the morning of Sept. 10. (Google maps/Google maps)

From Metro to Amtrak and a commuter rail service in Virginia, along with super high toll rates on Interstate 66 and just general heavy traffic on the major roadways in the region, Tuesday morning’s commute was a rough one.

Just before 9 a.m., VRE said a broken-down Amtrak train at Union Station was stopping its trains from getting in and advised riders to instead take Metro to L’Enfant Plaza and Union Station.

A disabled Amtrak train in Union Station is blocking access to our yards resulting in extreme congestion. Trains currently cannot get into the station. Riders will need to catch Metro to go to L'Enfant and Union Station — VRE (@VaRailXpress) September 10, 2019

The broken-down Amtrak train caused troubles for that rail service too.

Metro wasn’t any better.

At one point in the morning, there were delays on five rail lines, including the Blue, Silver, Orange, Yellow and Green, after troubles with switches, signals and broken-down trains.

The toll rate for Interstate 66 east for those traveling alone hit $46.50 at one point before 9 a.m., reaching one of the highest levels.

There were no major shutdowns on the main commuter routes in the region. But plenty of smaller backups and crashes.

On Interstate 66 west near the Fairfax County Parkway, two lanes were blocked at one point as rescuers dealt with a crash.

And on the area roadways, a snapshot of Google maps around 9 a.m. showed plenty of red on area commuter routes.



That led commuters to try to find other ways around the region.

On Twitter, @bcrogs said he paid $37 for a Lyft ride share — three times the normal rate. He wrote, “It’s part of my transportation budget now.”

I paid $37 for Lyft. 3X normal rate. It’s part of my transportation budget now. — Bobby (@bcrogs) September 10, 2019

Others were frustrated by the delayed commute.

My 50 min commute is going on 2+hr #Wmata — wmata is the worst (@rushminus) September 10, 2019

For Metro, the troubles came a day after it reopened several stations on its Blue and Yellow lines that had been shutdown for months of renovations.

One commuter -- @emamadden -- wrote on Twitter said, “I never though I’d say this, but I want the express shuttle back.”

Hey @wmata your new signs aren’t any good if they are entirely inaccurate. 3 months of closure for a sign to tell me a train is boarding when there aren’t any trains at the station. 2nd day open and massive delays. I never though I’d say this but, I want the express shuttle back pic.twitter.com/DrZHZkMLsH — Em Madden (@emamadden) September 10, 2019

Another person wrote on Twitter — @wlfpack81 — “this isn’t sustainable, the traffic in the #DMV. A breaking point is coming eventually.”