Authorities said a crash has closed all northbound lanes of VA 28 in Loudoun County.

It’s not immediately clear how long the roadway will be closed. Delays are already approaching two miles.

Crash. VA-28 (Sully Rd.) NB at VA-606 (Old Ox Rd.). Loudoun County Va. All northbound lanes are reportedly blocked. Delays begin at VA-267(Dulles Toll Road) and are approximately 1.5 miles. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) September 11, 2019

The road is closed near VA 606, which is also known as Old Ox Road.

It’s not known if anyone was seriously hurt.