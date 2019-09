Maryland Department of Transportation traffic camera image of I-95 traffic Thursday afternoon near the Howard County and Prince's George's County line.

Interstate 95 was closed in both directions Thursday afternoon at the Prince George’s County-Howard County line after a crash, authorities said.

The Maryland State Highway Administration said the crash occurred about 2:30 p.m.

The Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said that the crash occurred in the southbound lanes near Exit 35, or Route 216, and that commuters should seek alternate routes.

No other information was immediately available.