Interstate 66 eastbound is closed in the Centreville area after a vehicle hit an overhead gantry, officials said.

At around 4:45 p.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted that I-66 eastbound was closed after a vehicle struck the gantry, which then was found to be structurally unsound.

Eastbound traffic was diverted to Route 29 and ramps from Route 29 and Route 28 to I-66 were shut down. Commuters should expect heavy traffic, officials said.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.