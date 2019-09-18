Interstate 66 eastbound is closed in the Centreville area after a vehicle hit an overhead gantry, officials said.
At around 4:45 p.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted that I-66 eastbound was closed after a vehicle struck the gantry, which then was found to be structurally unsound.
Eastbound traffic was diverted to Route 29 and ramps from Route 29 and Route 28 to I-66 were shut down. Commuters should expect heavy traffic, officials said.
No other information about the incident was immediately available.