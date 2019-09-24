International travelers at Dulles International Airport rejoice! Mobile Passport is back.

After complaints about long lines and wait times, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Monday that it has resumed offering the popular app that allows U.S. citizens and Canadian visitors to complete their paperwork via smartphone or tablet when they arrive at Dulles.

“Customs and Border Protection listened to concerns voiced by the traveling public and is pleased to welcome the Mobile Passport Control option back to Washington Dulles International Airport,” said Casey Durst, director of field operations for CBP’s Baltimore field office.

The technology, which had been an option at the airport since 2016, was phased out last year after the agency began using facial scans to process international arrivals. The biometric technology was supposed to speed up processing time, but travelers continued to complain about long waits.

Travelers submit passport information and answer CBP inspection-related questions using the app. They then receive a QR code that they show a CBP officer to complete their arrival inspection. Mobile Passport is available at 25 airports and three seaports.