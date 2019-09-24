“Customs and Border Protection listened to concerns voiced by the traveling public and is pleased to welcome the Mobile Passport Control option back to Washington Dulles International Airport,” said Casey Durst, director of field operations for CBP’s Baltimore field office.

@mobpassport What a terrible decision! Take something that finally makes things convenient for the traveler and muck it up. No wonder everyone hates the federal government, you make the worst possible decisions... — Andy Lomasky (@CIOAndy) March 7, 2019

The technology, which had been an option at the airport since 2016, was phased out last year after the agency began using facial scans to process international arrivals. The biometric technology was supposed to speed up processing time, but travelers continued to complain about long waits.

Hello Sonjay. CBP is transitioning to 100% biometric entry. Biometric entry is designed to quicker than previous passenger admissions processes, and should result in shorter traveler wait times. You can read more about CBP's biometrics program and FAQs at https://t.co/ANbtnJZrTg — CBP Mid-Atlantic (@CBPMidAtlantic) March 6, 2019

Travelers submit passport information and answer CBP inspection-related questions using the app. They then receive a QR code that they show a CBP officer to complete their arrival inspection. Mobile Passport is available at 25 airports and three seaports.