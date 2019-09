Drivers in Northern Virginia should expect delays Tuesday morning, as part of the Beltway’s inner loop is closed near the Little River Turnpike in Annandale.

A tractor-trailer has caught on fire in that area. It’s not clear how long the road will be closed.

Vehicle Fire. I-495 NB before VA-650 (Exit 51). Fairfax County, VA. All NB lanes are closed. Delays begin prior to VA-236 (Exit 52). Seek alternate route. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) September 24, 2019

It’s also not known at this time if anyone was seriously hurt. Drivers should avoid the area.