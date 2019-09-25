

A view of traffic along Interstate 66.

Drivers should expect delays throughout the day Wednesday as crews have to close part of I-66 west in Northern Virginia to do emergency road work.

Two of the lanes along the highway between Jermantown Road and Route 50 will be closed through the morning and evening rush hour, according to Virginia Department of Transportation. The road has to be closed, officials said, because “a large hole was discovered under the road.”

Officials warned drivers should expect major delays and take Metro.

Expect Major Delays: I-66 WB b/w Jermantown & Rt.50: Two left lanes will remain closed thru AM & PM rush for an emergency work zone. A large hole/void was discovered under the road. Crews onsite. Plan now to avoid I-66. Take transit. Expect major delays, especially for PM rush. — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) September 25, 2019

Transportation officials did not say what may have caused the hole and it’s not clear at this time whether the closures will lead into Thursday.