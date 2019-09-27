

Traffic is slow on the outer loop Friday afternoon following a crash before the I-270 spur. This image is from an MDOT traffic camera east of Rockville Pike.

Update, 12:57 p.m.:

All lanes of the outer loop have reopened following an earlier crash, authorities said.

Original story:

All lanes of the Capital Beltway’s outer loop in Montgomery County were closed Friday afternoon following a crash near I-270, authorities said.

Maryland transportation officials reported about 12:10 p.m. that lanes were closed before the I-270 spur because of a crash involving injuries. The location is west of Old Georgetown Road.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire Department, said the crash involved an overturned semi-tractor trailer. Two people have been extricated, he said.

Delays stretched for miles, beginning east of the Connecticut Avenue interchange. Montgomery County officials urged commuters to seek alternative routes.