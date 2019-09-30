

At a bus stop at 14th and K Street, a mix of passengers including tourists and workers board the DC Circulator westbound to Georgetown in May. The $1 fare is back this week on all Circulator routes. (Luz Lazo/TWP)

Beginning Tuesday, the D.C. Circulator will no longer be free and riders must resume paying the $1 fare.

The free rides had been in effect since late February, when D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) promoted them as a way to help the city’s poor and low-income residents and increase ridership on the six-route system. But the program didn’t get the support of the D.C. Council, which earlier this year denied Bowser funding to make the free rides permanent.

Bowser and her administration want to make sure you thank the D.C. Council for that dollar you will now have to pay to ride.

“Today we are writing to inform you that beginning Tuesday, October 1, we will be reinstating our one-dollar base fare policy for all DC Circulator rides, by order of the DC Council,” the D.C. Circulator, a service of the District Department of Transportation, said in an email to riders Monday. “Throughout this year we have enjoyed providing free public transit for District residents as a part of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s #FAIRSHOT initiative.”

Council members and other critics said the mayor failed to prove the free rides were benefiting the District’s lowest-income residents. They said the free Circulator disproportionately benefited tourists and people who live and work in some of the city’s most affluent neighborhoods. The bus system primarily serves downtown Washington and the Mall.

The fare structure returns as the new fiscal year starts.

If you ride the Circulator, you can use your SmarTrip card or exact change to pay the fare. The base fare is $1. Seniors and mobility-impaired individuals pay a reduced fare of 50 cents. Children under five continue to ride free with a paying adult.

“We are proud to still offer one of the most affordable public transportation options in the area,” the email said. Most other local bus systems charge $2 a ride.