Updated at 8:02 a.m.

The clean-up has started on the trash that fell after a garbage truck caught fire along the Dulles Access Road in Chantilly.

It was not clear if anyone was seriously hurt.

Clean up continues from the truck fire on the common ramp from 28 to Wb 267 #Chantilly #VAtraffic #GMW pic.twitter.com/eAcsOEiUHm — Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) September 30, 2019

Original post at 7:30 a.m.

A trash truck fire is causing delays along the westbound Dulles Access Road in Northern Virginia.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Trash truck fire spreads garbage along westbound lanes of the Dulles Access Road causing delays https://t.co/9eidWdZEA2 #fox5traffic @MikeTFox5 pic.twitter.com/xOeJ69Jb4p — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) September 30, 2019

Garbage and debris spilled onto the roadway.

The truck fire is near a ramp of VA 28 and the westbound side of the Access Road.