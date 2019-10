Drivers on the Capital Beltway’s outer loop should expect delays after three vehicles were involved in a crash near Georgia Avenue.

It’s not immediately clear if anyone was seriously hurt.

Transportation officials warned that commuters were likely to experience delays.

Three vehicle crash on the Outer Loop after Georgia Ave, just past the Linden Lane overpass, two left lanes blocked BIG #mdtraffic delays forming #dctraffic @First4Traffic pic.twitter.com/HYN6iixqpj — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) October 1, 2019

It’s not known how long the delays will last.

