The Hartford Courant reported there were multiple injuries.

We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport. We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available. — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) October 2, 2019

A representative of the Collings Foundation said he could not immediately answer questions about the safety of its personnel.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were on that flight and we will be forever grateful to the heroic efforts of the first responders at Bradley,” the Collings Foundation said in a statement. It added that its “flight team is fully cooperating with officials to determine the cause of the crash of the B-17 Flying Fortress and will comment further when details become known.”

The foundation organizes the Wings of Freedom Tour of World War II aircraft and a similar tour of Vietnam era planes. The organization takes part in “air shows, barnstorming, historical reunions, and joint museum displays,” it says.

Bradley International Airport is the second largest airport in New England. It is located about 17 miles north of Hartford.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

#FAA Statement on Boeing B-17 incident at @Bradley_Airport. We will provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/mPKInVQJ5O — The FAA (@FAANews) October 2, 2019

