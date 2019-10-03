

The Washington Nationals celebrate their 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League wild-card game at Nationals Stadium in Washington on Oct. 1. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

As long as the Nationals are in the playoffs, Metro will “flex” its operating hours to get fans home should nighttime games run past the system’s normal closing time, the transit agency said Thursday.

That means trains will continue running and Navy Yard-Ballpark station will remain open 20 minutes after the end of the game. Any customer in line to enter the station by that time will be accommodated, Metro said. All other stations will be exit only.

Metro stops running at 11:30 p.m. weekdays, 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 8 p.m. Sundays.

The Nationals are in a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers that begins Thursday in Los Angeles. Game 3 is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Sunday at Nationals Park. If the series isn’t a three-game sweep, Game 4 will also take place at Nationals Park on Monday, with a time to be determined.

[Nationals ready to clash with Dodgers]

Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said the transit authority would extend the same “flex” closing time for Washington Mystics fans attending the WNBA Championship series if a Game 5 is played, tentatively scheduled for Oct. 10 at the Entertainment and Sports Arena. In that case, the Congress Heights Metro station would remain open 20 minutes after the game ends.

After some confusion about whether Metro would stay open Tuesday after the Nats’ National League wild-card win against the Milwaukee Brewers (it did), about 1 in 4 fans at Nationals Park used Metro to get home after the game, officials said.

[Metro extends hours for late-leaving Nationals fans]

Metro said it wants to let fans know early that it will remain open for the series with the Dodgers to give them “a clearer, more predictable and customer-oriented approach to providing Metro service,” the agency said in a statement.

“Today’s commitment to keep trains running 20 minutes after all Nationals and Mystics postseason games lets the region’s fans choose Metro and know that we’ll be there to get them home,” Wiedefeld said in a statement. “This approach is a bridge to address the immediate concerns of customers until the board can take a fresh look at the policy.”