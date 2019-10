Riders on Metro’s Red Line should expect delays Thursday morning.

There’s a power problem at the Takoma station, and trains are sharing a track between the Silver Spring and Takoma stations.

It’s not clear how long the delays will last. The delays are in both directions of the line.

Red Line Delay: Trains are single tracking btwn Silver Spring and Takoma due to a power problem at Takoma. Expect delays in both directions. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) October 3, 2019

