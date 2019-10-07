

Passengers head toward the exit as a Red Line train leaves the Cleveland Park station in November 2018. (Katherine Frey/The Post)

Metro said riders should expect significant delays Monday morning on three of its rail lines after an overnight incident at the Farragut West stop.

Few details were immediately available on the incident. It’s not immediately clear how long the delays will last.

D.C. Fire officials said no passengers were on the trains at the time of the incident. Two employees for Metro were taken to area hospitals for injuries that were not life-threatening, they said.

On Twitter, Metro said trains on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines would likely be late. The agency said trains are sharing a track on the Blue and Orange lines between the Farragut West and McPherson Square stops. The delays are in both directions of the lines.

Orange/Blue Line Delay: Trains are single tracking btwn Farragut West & McPherson Sq due to an overnight incident outside Farragut West. Delays in both directions. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) October 7, 2019

And on the Silver Line, trains are running only between the Ballston and Wiehle stops to try to reduce delays, officials said.