

An ambulance waits Monday afternoon near Chain Bridge in Arlington.

Chain Bridge was closed in both directions Monday after a dump truck overturned on the Virginia side of the bridge, authorities said.

Arlington police responded at 11:39 a.m. to accident on North Glebe Road at Chain Bridge Road, which shut down all lanes of the bridge. Drivers were being advised to seek alternative routes as delays were expected for several hours, an Arlington police spokeswoman said.

Arlington County Fire Department officials said crews are working to free a person trapped inside the truck.

District police were blocking vehicles from entering the bridge from the D.C. side.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.