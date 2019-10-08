Overnight collision of 2 trains causes nightmare commute on Metro's Blue, Orange and Silver lines
No passengers were on the trains, which were returning to their rail yards. Two train operators were treated and released at area hospitals, officials said.
Officials had said that both trains involved in the crash were left on the track all day Monday because they needed to collect evidence. And because Metro did want to cause more disruptions by moving them while the system was running.
Getting the trains off the track required heavy utility prime movers, which are like a tug boat or tow truck, and it is a process that typically takes several hours because they move at slow speeds. The trains involved in the crash were 3000-series and they are “coupled” so they have to be moved in pairs.