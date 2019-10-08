Riders on Metro’s Blue, Orange and Silver lines should expect delays Tuesday morning until 6:30 a.m., the transit agency said on Twitter.

Orange/Silver/Blue Line Delay: Expect residual delays until approximately 630 am due to an earlier incident at Farragut West. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) October 8, 2019

The delays on the lines come a day after two trains collided early Monday morning, causing nightmare commutes for passengers on those same three lines.

An initial finding of the investigation showed one of the trains was traveling 11 mph when it hit a stationary train outside the Farragut West stop. Investigators are trying to figure out the primary cause of the crash.