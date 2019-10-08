Officials said a suspicious package has been reported on Capitol Hill, and some streets in the area are closed.
U.S. Capitol Police closed part of First Street between Constitution and Independence avenues, in front of the Supreme Court building. Part of East Capitol Street NE is also closed between First and Third streets. Just before 9 a.m., officials expanded the street closures to also include part of Second Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE.
It’s not clear how long the closures will last.
There are long lines Tuesday morning outside the Supreme Court, which is taking on one of its most consequential issues of the term in considering whether federal discrimination laws protect gay and transgender workers.
A spokeswoman with the U.S. Capitol Police did not respond to an email, asking if the suspicious package is believed to be in any way related to the goings on at the Supreme Court.