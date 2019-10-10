Police obtained a description of the man from the caller and broadcast a lookout, Metro said in a statement. A Metro Transit Police officer who was arriving on a Green Line train identified a man on the platform matching the description and approached him. Conteh, allegedly fled the station as the officer approached. Transit officers caught him at the corner of Shannon Place and Howard Road SE., Metro said.

Conteh was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a prohibited weapon (a knife).

In a separate incident, Rajkumar Chandrakant Patel, 55, of Laurel, was arrested around 6 p.m. Wednesday on charges of second-degree child sexual abuse.

Metro said Patel was stopped after a juvenile male reported Patel sat down next to him and groped him on a Yellow Line train traveling between Pentagon and L’Enfant Plaza stations. The train was in D.C. at the time of the incident, Metro said in a statement said.

The victim got off the train at L’Enfant Plaza and reported the incident to police. Officers boarded the train with him and he was able to identify Patel, Metro said.

According to Metro, Patel made his first court appearance Thursday. A status hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 6.

