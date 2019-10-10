Passengers wait for Metro trains in Washington, DC. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 10, 2019 at 7:55 AM EDTRiders on Metro’s Blue and Silver lines should expect delays on Thursday morning because of a power problem at the Addison Road station.It’s not clear how long the delays will last. Trains are sharing a track between the Addison Road and Morgan Boulevard stations, Metro said on Twitter.UPDATED: Blue Line Delay: Trains are single tracking btwn Addison Road & Morgan Boulevard due to a power problem at Addison Road. Expect delays in both directions.— Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) October 10, 2019 ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedInToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy