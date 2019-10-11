

More than 35,000 registrants signed up for the Army Ten-Miler last year. (David J. Kim/The Washington Post) (David Kim/David J. Kim)

The annual Army Ten-Miler will bring 35,000 runners and thousands more spectators to the Washington region on Sunday, closing streets and disrupting traffic, parking and transit across parts of the District and Northern Virginia.

The race, which starts at 8 a.m., begins and ends at the Pentagon, and the course will take runners through a large swath of the region throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Runners will trek from the Pentagon toward the District via Route 110, passing Arlington National Cemetery and across the Francis Scott Key Memorial Bridge into Georgetown. There they will head east, passing parts of Foggy Bottom and into the Mall area before crossing the Potomac again via the Interstate 395 HOV lanes to the finish line at the Pentagon.

Some of the street closures will begin as early as 5:30 a.m., and residents and visitors should also anticipate parking restrictions along the route. The entire stretch of Route 110, which runs from Rosslyn to Crystal City, will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will also be shorter-term rolling closures in effect along the course from about 7:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

This map will help you explore the 35th Army Ten-Miler. Keep reading for information on Metro and a list of the street closures.

Race route No parking and intermittently closed roads Mile marker First aid 1 Water station Spectator location WHITEHURST FRWY. key br. D.C. VIRGINIA AVE. NW 7TH ST. NW G.W. MEMORIAL PKWY. CONSTITUTION AVE. NW Arlington MEM. BR. INDEPENDENCE AVE. SW Route 110 will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Finish Potomac River VIRGINIA Start Northbound HOV lane 2,000 FEET Race route No parking and intermittently closed roads Mile marker First aid 1 Water station Spectator location WHITEHURST FRWY. key bridge D.C. VIRGINIA AVE. NW 7TH ST. NW Roosevelt bridge CONSTITUTION AVE. NW G.W. MEMORIAL PKWY. Arlington MEMORIAL Bridge INDEPENDENCE AVE. SW Route 110 will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Finish VIRGINIA Start Potomac River Northbound HOV lane 2,000 FEET Race route No parking and intermittently closed roads Mile marker First aid Water station Spectator location 1 Washington Convention Center WHITEHURST FRWY. D.C. key bridge White House VIRGINIA AVE. NW PENNSYLVANIA AVE. NW Roosevelt bridge CONSTITUTION AVE. NW Lincoln Memorial Washington Monument The Mall G.W. MEMORIAL PKWY. Arlington MEMORIAL Bridge INDEPENDENCE AVE. SW 7TH ST. NW Tidal Basin Potomac River Arlington National Cemetery OHIO DR. SW Route 110 will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 110 395 Finish 14th st. bridge 395 27 East Potomac Park Pentagon Start VIRGINIA 395 Northbound HOV lane 2,000 FEET Race route No parking and intermittently closed roads Mile marker First aid Water station Spectator location 1 Washington Convention Center 23RD ST. NW WHITEHURST FRWY. N. CAPITOL ST. NW 395 key bridge k St. NW NEW YORK AVE. NW PENNSYLVANIA AVE. NW D.C. 3rd ST. SW 14th ST. NW White House VIRGINIA AVE. NW 17th ST. NW PENNSYLVANIA AVE. NW Roosevelt bridge CONSTITUTION AVE. NW CONSTITUTION AVE. NW Lincoln Memorial Washington Monument U.S. Capitol The Mall G.W. MEMORIAL PKWY. INDEPENDENCE AVE. SW Arlington MEMORIAL Bridge 7TH ST. NW Tidal Basin Potomac River Arlington National Cemetery OHIO DR. SW 395 I St. SW Route 110 will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 110 395 Finish M St. SW 14th st. bridge 395 27 East Potomac Park Pentagon Start VIRGINIA 395 Northbound HOV lane 2,000 FEET Race route No parking and intermittently closed roads Mile marker First aid Water station Spectator location 1 Washington Convention Center 23RD ST. NW WHITEHURST FRWY. N. CAPITOL ST. NW 395 key bridge k St. NW PENNSYLVANIA AVE. NW NEW YORK AVE. NW D.C. 3rd ST. SW Union Station VIRGINIA AVE. NW 14th ST. NW White House 17th ST. NW PENNSYLVANIA AVE. NW Roosevelt bridge CONSTITUTION AVE. NW CONSTITUTION AVE. NW Lincoln Memorial Washington Monument U.S. Capitol The Mall G.W. MEMORIAL PKWY. INDEPENDENCE AVE. SW Arlington MEMORIAL Bridge 7TH ST. NW Tidal Basin Arlington National Cemetery Potomac River OHIO DR. SW 395 I St. SW Route 110 will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 110 395 Finish M St. SW 14th st. bridge 395 27 East Potomac Park Nationals Park Pentagon Start VIRGINIA Anacostia River 395 Northbound HOV lane 2,000 FEET

If you are planning to drive in Northern Virginia or the District on Sunday morning, consider avoiding the area.

The good news is Metro will be opening an hour early, at 7 a.m., to accommodate race participants. There will be extra trains running on the Blue Line between Franconia-Springfield and Stadium-Armory from 7 a.m. until about 8:40 a.m. and from 11:15 a.m. to 12:50 p.m., Metro said.

The closest Metro station to the race starting point is Pentagon, which will be an “exit-only” station from 7 to 9 a.m. Metro officials are advising runners and spectators to use Pentagon City station instead to avoid potential crowding at Pentagon.

Buses that usually travel to the Pentagon station will be redirected to Pentagon City from the start of service Sunday morning through 2 p.m. Find more details here about how to get there, parking, and taxi and ride-share drop-off locations.

The road closures include:

Northern Virginia

Arlington Memorial Bridge

I-395 HOV (northbound) to the Eads Street ramp

Long Bridge Drive

The District

Constitution Avenue NW between 23rd and 18th streets

Virginia Avenue NW (all lanes)

Rock Creek Parkway south of Virginia Avenue NW

Independence Avenue SW (westbound lanes) from 14th Street to 7th Street

4th Street along Jefferson Drive

14th Street, south I-395 HOV (northbound)