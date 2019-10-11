The annual Army Ten-Miler will bring 35,000 runners and thousands more spectators to the Washington region on Sunday, closing streets and disrupting traffic, parking and transit across parts of the District and Northern Virginia.
The race, which starts at 8 a.m., begins and ends at the Pentagon, and the course will take runners through a large swath of the region throughout the morning and early afternoon.
Runners will trek from the Pentagon toward the District via Route 110, passing Arlington National Cemetery and across the Francis Scott Key Memorial Bridge into Georgetown. There they will head east, passing parts of Foggy Bottom and into the Mall area before crossing the Potomac again via the Interstate 395 HOV lanes to the finish line at the Pentagon.
Some of the street closures will begin as early as 5:30 a.m., and residents and visitors should also anticipate parking restrictions along the route. The entire stretch of Route 110, which runs from Rosslyn to Crystal City, will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will also be shorter-term rolling closures in effect along the course from about 7:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
This map will help you explore the 35th Army Ten-Miler. Keep reading for information on Metro and a list of the street closures.
Race route
No parking and
intermittently
closed roads
Mile marker
First aid
1
Water station
Spectator
location
WHITEHURST
FRWY.
key
br.
D.C.
VIRGINIA AVE. NW
7TH ST. NW
G.W. MEMORIAL PKWY.
CONSTITUTION AVE. NW
Arlington
MEM. BR.
INDEPENDENCE
AVE. SW
Route 110
will be
closed from
5:30 a.m.
to 1:30 p.m.
Finish
Potomac
River
VIRGINIA
Start
Northbound HOV lane
2,000 FEET
Race route
No parking and
intermittently closed roads
Mile marker
First aid
1
Water station
Spectator location
WHITEHURST
FRWY.
key
bridge
D.C.
VIRGINIA AVE. NW
7TH ST. NW
Roosevelt
bridge
CONSTITUTION AVE. NW
G.W. MEMORIAL PKWY.
Arlington
MEMORIAL
Bridge
INDEPENDENCE AVE. SW
Route 110 will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Finish
VIRGINIA
Start
Potomac
River
Northbound HOV lane
2,000 FEET
Race route
No parking and intermittently closed roads
Mile marker
First aid
Water station
Spectator location
1
Washington
Convention
Center
WHITEHURST
FRWY.
D.C.
key
bridge
White
House
VIRGINIA AVE. NW
PENNSYLVANIA AVE. NW
Roosevelt
bridge
CONSTITUTION AVE. NW
Lincoln
Memorial
Washington
Monument
The Mall
G.W. MEMORIAL PKWY.
Arlington
MEMORIAL
Bridge
INDEPENDENCE AVE. SW
7TH ST. NW
Tidal
Basin
Potomac River
Arlington
National
Cemetery
OHIO DR. SW
Route 110 will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
110
395
Finish
14th st.
bridge
395
27
East
Potomac
Park
Pentagon
Start
VIRGINIA
395
Northbound HOV lane
2,000 FEET
Race route
No parking and intermittently closed roads
Mile marker
First aid
Water station
Spectator location
1
Washington
Convention
Center
23RD ST. NW
WHITEHURST
FRWY.
N. CAPITOL ST. NW
395
key
bridge
k St. NW
NEW YORK AVE. NW
PENNSYLVANIA AVE. NW
D.C.
3rd ST. SW
14th ST. NW
White
House
VIRGINIA AVE. NW
17th ST. NW
PENNSYLVANIA AVE. NW
Roosevelt
bridge
CONSTITUTION AVE. NW
CONSTITUTION AVE. NW
Lincoln
Memorial
Washington
Monument
U.S.
Capitol
The Mall
G.W. MEMORIAL PKWY.
INDEPENDENCE AVE. SW
Arlington
MEMORIAL
Bridge
7TH ST. NW
Tidal
Basin
Potomac River
Arlington
National
Cemetery
OHIO DR. SW
395
I St. SW
Route 110 will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
110
395
Finish
M St. SW
14th st.
bridge
395
27
East
Potomac
Park
Pentagon
Start
VIRGINIA
395
Northbound HOV lane
2,000 FEET
Race route
No parking and intermittently closed roads
Mile marker
First aid
Water station
Spectator location
1
Washington
Convention
Center
23RD ST. NW
WHITEHURST
FRWY.
N. CAPITOL ST. NW
395
key
bridge
k St. NW
PENNSYLVANIA AVE. NW
NEW YORK AVE. NW
D.C.
3rd ST. SW
Union
Station
VIRGINIA AVE. NW
14th ST. NW
White
House
17th ST. NW
PENNSYLVANIA AVE. NW
Roosevelt
bridge
CONSTITUTION AVE. NW
CONSTITUTION AVE. NW
Lincoln
Memorial
Washington
Monument
U.S.
Capitol
The Mall
G.W. MEMORIAL PKWY.
INDEPENDENCE AVE. SW
Arlington
MEMORIAL
Bridge
7TH ST. NW
Tidal
Basin
Arlington
National
Cemetery
Potomac River
OHIO DR. SW
395
I St. SW
Route 110 will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
110
395
Finish
M St. SW
14th st.
bridge
395
27
East
Potomac
Park
Nationals
Park
Pentagon
Start
VIRGINIA
Anacostia
River
395
Northbound HOV lane
2,000 FEET
If you are planning to drive in Northern Virginia or the District on Sunday morning, consider avoiding the area.
The good news is Metro will be opening an hour early, at 7 a.m., to accommodate race participants. There will be extra trains running on the Blue Line between Franconia-Springfield and Stadium-Armory from 7 a.m. until about 8:40 a.m. and from 11:15 a.m. to 12:50 p.m., Metro said.
The closest Metro station to the race starting point is Pentagon, which will be an “exit-only” station from 7 to 9 a.m. Metro officials are advising runners and spectators to use Pentagon City station instead to avoid potential crowding at Pentagon.
Buses that usually travel to the Pentagon station will be redirected to Pentagon City from the start of service Sunday morning through 2 p.m. Find more details here about how to get there, parking, and taxi and ride-share drop-off locations.
The road closures include:
Northern Virginia
Arlington Memorial Bridge
I-395 HOV (northbound) to the Eads Street ramp
Long Bridge Drive
The District
Constitution Avenue NW between 23rd and 18th streets
Virginia Avenue NW (all lanes)
Rock Creek Parkway south of Virginia Avenue NW
Independence Avenue SW (westbound lanes) from 14th Street to 7th Street
4th Street along Jefferson Drive
14th Street, south I-395 HOV (northbound)