National Park Service officials said drivers should expect delays as road restoration work continues in the area this fall, requiring some lane closures. They said, however, that both lanes will remain open during rush hour.

The work near Dead Run was in a section of the northbound lanes of the parkway between Chain Bridge Road and the Capital Beltway, where a big sinkhole, 30 feet long, 20 feet wide and 10 feet deep, shut down the roadway earlier this year.

Repaving work will continue on the George Washington Memorial and Clara Barton parkways through the fall. The Park Service and Federal Highway Administration are targeting a rough stretch of the parkways in preparation for winter. As part of the work to continue through the fall, crews are removing more than 76,000 square yards of the roads’ surface, placing more than 7,000 tons of new asphalt, and leveling uneven parts of the road.

“We’re working this fall so the parkways are ready for winter driving,” Superintendent Charles Cuvelier said. “Even though this work won’t address the entirety of either road, it’s part of the National Park Service’s long-term plan to maintain and eventually reconstruct both the George Washington Memorial and Clara Barton parkways.”

