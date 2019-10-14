Drivers should consider avoiding the area, and those who are in the area should expect delays and the possibility of protesters. D.C. police said vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.
No parking will be allowed on the following streets from 6 a.m. Monday through 5:30 p.m. Sunday:
- 19th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and G Street NW
- H Street between 20th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue between 18th and 19th streets NW (south curb lane only)
The following streets will be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday to 5:30 p.m. Sunday:
- 19th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and G Street NW
- H Street between 20th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW
