All northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway were closed early Monday after a fatal crash in Maryland, officials said.

Sgt. Eduardo Delgado, a spokesman for the U.S. Park Police, said the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. when a car broken down in the left lane of the northbound parkway was struck by a vehicle.

One person was killed, Delgado said, and two people were hospitalized.

All northbound lanes of the Parkway were closed before Route 32 in Anne Arundel County, according to the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program. An extended closure was expected, according to the agency, and commuters should seek alternate routes.