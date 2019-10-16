If a game of the series ends after Metro’s normal service hours, the transit agency will keep the system running for as long as an hour afterward to get fans home. As a standard practice, Metro runs extra trains before and after every Nationals game between the Navy Yard station, just blocks from Nationals Park, and transfer stations such as L’Enfant Plaza and Gallery Place-Chinatown.

D.C. is a city that hosts plenty of big events and champions: the Mystics are fresh off a WNBA Championship and the Capitals won the 2018 Stanley Cup, so Metro has plenty of experience handling postseason play that can stretch over several days and require extra service.

But Major League Baseball draws several thousand more fans -- Nationals Stadium can hold 41,000, twice as many fans as Capital One Arena. And while Metro has been operating special late-night service over the past three weeks handling crowds from Nationals playoff games, the agency expects an uptick in riders from additional visitors, workers and national and international media for the World Series.

Metro is ready, Stessel said.

“If the World Series means more people taking Metro, that’s the right problem to have,” he said. “It’s important to remember that Metro has a lot of experience supporting major regional and national events -- whether we’re talking about Presidential Inaugurations, Papal visits, the Caps victory parade, the Concert for Valor, the Women’s March or any given July 4 on the National Mall.”

Metro service normally ends at 11:30 p.m. weekdays, 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 p.m. on Sunday. The special after-hours “flex” service, leaves the Navy Yard Metro station open while making all other stations exit-only.

The special service for the Nats started with some confusion on Oct. 1 for the Nationals Wild Card playoff game. Before the game, a Metro representative tweeted that the system would not stay open beyond normal service hours. Hours later, the agency changed course and announced that it would. That night, some fans reported 45 minute delays while others walked to L’Enfant Plaza Metro station but couldn’t get in.

Yes, it was, but more than an hour and twenty minutes after the final out, still waiting at L’Enfant. There is now a @wmata employee yelling things that no one can hear or understand. And all after the @Nationals and @wmata said metro was reliable transport for the night. — Tamir Waser (@TamirWaser) October 2, 2019

Metro charges sports franchises, concert promoters and event organizers fees or asks them to find sponsors to pay for extra service, which costs the agency about $100,000. The Nationals did not pay for the first game, and the team has not indicated that it would pay for any of the games, according to Metro officials, but the transit agency chose to bear the cost. The Nationals and Major League Baseball did not respond to questions about Metro’s fee request.

Major League Baseball has scheduled Game 1 of the World Series for Tuesday, Game 2 for the following day, Game 3 on Oct. 25, Game 4 on Oct. 26 and, if needed, three more games on Oct. 27, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30. The series will be split between Washington, and either New York or Houston depending on which team wins the American League Championship Series.

The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has had plenty of experience running extra service for the World Series given the Yankees have appeared in 40. Among the extra service MTA provides during the playoffs are shuttle service from Grand Central Terminal and Harlem-125th Street and additional cars on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines of the Metro-North Railroad, a rail system that links New York City and the northern suburbs with connections to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

The last major baseball event held in D.C. was the MLB All-Star Game in 2018. A special sponsorship between Mastercard and Major League Baseball paid for late-night service for two days of events.

While the experience of hosting a World Series will be new for Metro, it won’t be the first time for the area. The Washington Senators were part of the 1933 World Series, an era when street cars and not a subway was a main mode of transit.

A story in the Washington Evening Star newspaper before a game said “policemen would be placed at every strategic corner to see that traffic to and from the game moves smoothly and quickly. Taxi cab stands will be established at many points near the park, and all will be kept filled, police said, as the fans start leaving the park.”

Alice Crites contributed to this report.

