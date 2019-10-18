Updated at 6:30 a.m.

Officials said one lane along the westbound side of Route 7 in Loudoun County is now open after a crash involving a tractor-trailer. But drivers should expect delays.

Original post at 6:15 a.m.

Drivers are advised to avoid part of Route 7 westbound in Loudoun County after a tractor-trailer crashed.

The crash happened near North Sterling Boulevard. At this time, all westbound lanes are blocked.

Transportation officials warned that the road will be closed for an extended period but did not say how long. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

There are injuries reported, but officials have not yet confirmed how badly anyone was hurt. One television station reported that one person died in the crash.

