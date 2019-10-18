The crash happened near North Sterling Boulevard. At this time, all westbound lanes are blocked.
Transportation officials warned that the road will be closed for an extended period but did not say how long. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.
UPDATE: Tractor Trailer Crash with Injuries. VA-7 WB near VA-846 (N Sterling Blvd). Loudoun County, VA. All westbound lanes remain blocked from an overnight crash. Extended closure expected, seek alternate routes.— MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) October 18, 2019
There are injuries reported, but officials have not yet confirmed how badly anyone was hurt. One television station reported that one person died in the crash.
Horrific fatal crash that split a tractor tailer in half closes westbound Rt 7, #vatraffic being diverted around the closure at North #Sterling Blvd (after 286 the #Fairfax Co Pkwy). Eastbound lanes are open #BreakingNews @nbcwashington @First4Traffic pic.twitter.com/W0LP8V5qOR— Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) October 18, 2019