A man who was allegedly driving a stolen car crashed into a country store in Anne Arundel County early Sunday, police said.

Police said the man was driving a car that was reported stolen in Prince George’s County when he lost control and plowed into the Davidsonville Country Market around 12:30 a.m. No one was in the building, police said.

Images from the scene show significant damage to the store at 801 W. Central Ave., in Davidsonville, about 25 miles east of Washington, near Annapolis. The images also show the store is home to a deli, a Boli’s Pizza and gas station.

It took rescuers about 90 minutes to remove the man from the wreckage. He was flown to a Prince George’s hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries, authorities said. They have not identified to man and said only that he is in his mid-50s.

A county police spokesman said the investigation is ongoing, but police expect charges will be filed against the driver.

AD
AD