Images from the scene show significant damage to the store at 801 W. Central Ave., in Davidsonville, about 25 miles east of Washington, near Annapolis. The images also show the store is home to a deli, a Boli’s Pizza and gas station.

Vehicle into the #Davidsonville Country Market, 801 Central Ave W around 12:47 a.m. | mid 50's male driver was removed in about 90 minutes | transported by @MDSP helicopter to the trauma center at UM Prince George's w/ possibly life-threatening injuries pic.twitter.com/U01gSXEmOo

It took rescuers about 90 minutes to remove the man from the wreckage. He was flown to a Prince George’s hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries, authorities said. They have not identified to man and said only that he is in his mid-50s.