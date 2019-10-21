Drivers should expect delays along three busy commuter routes Monday morning after three separate crashes.

The incidents are along the George Washington Parkway in Arlington and two happened along interstates in Maryland — Interstate 70 and I-95.

It’s not immediately known whether anyone was seriously hurt in the crashes. Officials advised drivers to avoid the affected areas, as it’s not clear how long the roadways will be closed in part.

One incident happened along the southbound side of the George Washington Parkway near I-395 in Arlington. All southbound lanes are blocked after the crash involving a truck.

Another crash happened along I-95 south near MD 200, which is also known as the Intercounty Connector, in Prince George’s County. Three lanes are blocked and two lanes are getting by in that area after a tractor trailer crashed along with several other vehicles, according to transportation officials.

And a third crash happened along the eastbound side of I-70 near Route 32 in Marriottsville.

