One incident happened along the southbound side of the George Washington Parkway near I-395 in Arlington. All southbound lanes are blocked after the crash involving a truck.

Another crash happened along I-95 south near MD 200, which is also known as the Intercounty Connector, in Prince George’s County. Three lanes are blocked and two lanes are getting by in that area after a tractor trailer crashed along with several other vehicles, according to transportation officials.