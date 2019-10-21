One incident happened along the southbound side of the George Washington Parkway near I-395 in Arlington. All southbound lanes are blocked after the crash involving a truck.
Truck Crash. George Washington Memorial Pkwy SB near I-395. Arlington County, VA. All southbound lanes are blocked. Avoid the area and seek alternate routes.— MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) October 21, 2019
Another crash happened along I-95 south near MD 200, which is also known as the Intercounty Connector, in Prince George’s County. Three lanes are blocked and two lanes are getting by in that area after a tractor trailer crashed along with several other vehicles, according to transportation officials.
LAUREL: I-95 southbound near MD-200/Intercounty Connector - all traffic stopped at the accident. Traffic squeezes by using the left shoulder || three cars and a tractor trailer involved || response on scene #mdtraffic @nbcwashington— First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) October 21, 2019
Multi-Vehicle Crash with Injuries. I-95 SB before MD-200 (Exit 31). Prince George's County, MD. Three right lanes are closed with two left lanes getting by the scene. Delays begin near MD-198 (Exit 33), 1 mile. Seek alternate routes.— MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) October 21, 2019
And a third crash happened along the eastbound side of I-70 near Route 32 in Marriottsville.
Crash closes Eb I70 after 32 Detour has been set up #Marriottsville #MDtraffic #GMW pic.twitter.com/qJmnv4SRrt— Julie Wright (@thejuliewright) October 21, 2019