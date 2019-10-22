Passengers wait for trains on the Red Line at the Cleveland Park station, Nov. 29, 2018, in Washington. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 22, 2019 at 6:22 AM EDTRiders on Metro’s Red Line should expect delays Tuesday morning because of a downed cable .Trains are sharing a track between the VanNess and Dupont Circle stops. It’s not clear how long the delays will last. And it’s also not immediately known what caused the problem.UPDATED: Red Line Delay: Trains are single tracking btwn Dupont Circle & Van Ness due to a downed cable outside Dupont Circle. Expect delays in both directions.— Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) October 22, 2019 The delays are in both directions of the line.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy