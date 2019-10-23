Passengers board a 7000 series Metro Rail train at dusk, Nov. 29, 2018, in Rockville, Md. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 23, 2019 at 8:16 AM EDTRiders on Metro’s Blue, Orange and Silver lines should expect delays Wednesday morning.There was an earlier problem with a broken-down train at the Federal Center SW stop. Metro officials said delays are possible to Vienna, Wiehle-Reston East and Franconia-Springfield.It’s not clear how long the delays will last.UPDATED: Orange/Silver/Blue Line Alert: Delays possible to Vienna, Wiehle-Reston East, and Franconia-Springfield due to an earlier train malfunction at Federal Center SW.— Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) October 23, 2019 ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy