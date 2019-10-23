VRE trains are facing delays for the Wednesday morning commute. (VRE/Scott Henrichsen)By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 23, 2019 at 8:06 AM EDTA VRE commuter train with passengers aboard struck a vehicle Wednesday morning in Northern Virginia.The incident happened between the Backlick Road and Alexandria stops. It’s not known if anyone was seriously hurt.Riders should expect delays.VRE Train 328 has struck a vehicle between Backlick Rd and Alexandria and will be delayed for an unspecified period of time. Updates to follow.— VRE (@VaRailXpress) October 23, 2019 ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy