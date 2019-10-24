Pepco’s support during a Game 5 would keep service running for customers entering at any station, on any line throughout the region, until 1 a.m., Metro said.

“On behalf of all Metro employees, let me say how proud we are to serve ‘The Sports Capital’ and our championship teams — first the Capitals, then the Mystics, and soon — hopefully — the Nationals,” Wiedefeld said in a statement. “In the event that Game 5 is necessary, Metro will be powered by Pepco until 1 a.m. I want to thank Pepco Holdings for sponsoring the extra service hours, benefiting fans at Nationals Park, viewing parties and Halloween festivities across the region.”

Up 2-0 in the series, the Nationals need just two victories to win the Major League Baseball championship. If the Astros steal at least one of the next two games, the seven-game series will stretch to a Game 5. That game would also be at 8 p.m. at Nationals Park, and would likely conclude after 11 p.m., when Metro’s Sunday service normally ends.

“We are pleased to partner with WMATA to keep the Metro open and to help ensure our dedicated fans can be there to support our Nationals through the very last play,” said Dave Velazquez, president and chief executive of Pepco Holdings. “From powering Nationals Park to watch parties across the District, we are pleased to bring a new level of energy to this World Series.”

The transit agency expects more than 10,000 fans to take Metro to the ballpark for each game during the World Series. If Friday’s or Saturday’s game goes to extra innings or lasts past 1 a.m., Wiedefeld said, Navy Yard-Ballpark station will remain open for 20 minutes after the game. Fans inside the station or in line by that time can expect a ride home, Metro said. All other stations will be exit-only.

Metro has been operating on this schedule throughout the Nationals’ postseason run.

Metro often runs extra service for large events, but it typically only does so after event organizers or a sponsor pays for the cost to keep stations and trains operating. Metro will open two hours early Sunday and run extra trains on the Blue and Yellow lines for the Marine Corps Marathon, for instance, to accommodate the race’s 27,000 participants and thousands more supporters and volunteers. The marathon has said it is paying nearly $270,000 for additional service.

But when the Nationals did not pay for extra service, Wiedefeld and Metro board members said they would keep trains running after games for up to an hour as a public service to Nats fans. Metro officials said they don’t budget for such special circumstances — something they want to change next year — which is why the transit agency welcomed Pepco’s pledge.

