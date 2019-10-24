Cinder Bed is a privately-run Metro bus garage managed by Transdev, a French multinational company. The garage serves about 5 percent of Metro’s bus routes in the D.C. region.

The routes affected by the strike include the REX, 29K, 29G, 29H, 29C, 29N, 29W, 17B, 17G, 17H, 17M, 17K, S80, S91, 18P, 18G and 18H.

AD

17B/17G/17H/17K/17M/18G/18H/18J/18P/29K/29N/29W/REX/S80 Alert: To accommodate customers, Metro is working to supplement service impacted by the work stoppage. — Metrobus Info (@Metrobusinfo) October 24, 2019

Metro and Transdev did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

In its statement, union officials said they’ve been in negotiations with management since February. In August, the union said workers voted to authorize a strike if the “bargaining team thought it was necessary.”

AD

The ATU Local 689 represents more than 13,000 members and retirees who work fro Metro, Transdev, MetroAccess, DASH and the DC Streetcar.

Union officials said they want workers to “receive the same pay and benefits that other regional bus operators make.” They said drivers work on the “same routes, on the same roads, with the same buses” as Metro but “earn $12 an hour less than other drivers in the region just because they work for a private contractor.”

AD

Officials said they also have concerns about the health care costs and safe working conditions its union members face.

Bus drivers and maintenance workers at Cinder Bed have been “repeatedly subject to illegal surveillance of peaceful picket actions which have made reaching a fair contract for these workers impossible," according to the union’s statement.

AD

“Cinder Bed workers are fed up with being mistreated,” Raymond Jackson, ATU Local 689 president and business agent, said in a statement. He said the jobs are a “pathway to the middle class” but Transdev refuses “to provide their workers enough money to put food on the table.”

Jackson said Metro “needs to realize that this is the human cost of privatization.”

“These workers are going to stand strong and show Transdev and [Metro] that they deserve nothing less than what every other bus operator makes in this area.”

AD