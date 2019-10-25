It’s the first time workers for Metro have gone on strike in more than 40 years. Union leaders said they were not sure how long the strike would continue, saying it depended on how the negotiations went.

Brian Wivell, a political organizer for ATU Local 689, said Friday morning that only 10 buses had left the Cinder Bed garage and that those were driven by trainees and supervisors.

“We’re going to be out here as long as it takes to get them the contract they deserve,” Wivell said. He said decisions have not yet been made on whether the strike will continue through the weekend and into next week.

On Friday, Dan Stessel, a spokesman for Metro, said there was limited service on some bus routes, including the 29K, 29N and REX. Buses on those routes will run on a Sunday schedule, he said.

Cinder Bed is a privately run Metrobus garage that is managed by Transdev, a French multinational company. The impacted routes make up about 6 percent of Metro’s more than 320 total bus routes in the D.C. region.

On Thursday, many of the 15 routes that run out of Cinder Bed garage were shut down or operating on a limited scheduled.

