1/At the WMSC’s direction, WMATA inspected rail cars that were reported to have malfunctioning door announcements. The WMSC has requested a formal investigative report of this issue and looks forward to reviewing and providing more information soon. https://t.co/toVTbXpMVO — Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (@MetrorailSafety) October 25, 2019

The commission directed Metro to inspect the cars reported to have been malfunctioning, and based on that, the safety commission announced on Twitter Friday that it “has requested a formal investigative report of this issue and looks forward to reviewing and providing more information soon.”

“The [safety commission] encourages riders to report any safety issues if encountered,” the agency tweeted. “Reports can be made at the safety concerns portal on WMSC’s website: wmsc.gov.”

Hello @Metrorailinfo SV to Largo 7679 no doors closing chime or announcements. #WMATA pic.twitter.com/Dp9wtZsjBi — Brian in Arlington (@cosmova78) July 15, 2019

Hey @Metrorailinfo exact same thing yesterday and today: doors closing w/ no chime or announcement. Car 7005 today. #WMATA pic.twitter.com/50QDgJ5XPx — Brian in Arlington (@cosmova78) July 16, 2019

The recorded warnings are a federal requirement listed in the Americans With Disabilities Act, which states that “auditory and visual warning signals shall be provided to alert passengers of closing doors.”

A Metro spokesman said the transit authority started looking into the reports of the malfunctioning message system on the same day officials saw the social media reports. It’s not known how widespread the problem is.

More than half of Metro’s working fleet consists of 7000-series cars, officials told lawmakers Tuesday during a “state-of-the-system” hearing on Capitol Hill.

Metro’s fleet consists of several series of rail cars, purchased at different points over the years, including a 37-year-old series still in service. In May, Metro took its 3000 Series trains out of commission after a video surfaced showing a car’s door open while in motion. An initial review revealed an electrical component malfunctioning, and Metro said the part or similar components found on 26 cars would be replaced.

A report of that investigation is scheduled to be released soon by the safety commission.

In 2015, Metro’s 4000-series cars had to be pulled from service for door problems. The series had other safety concerns and has since been retired.

