Some Metrobus routes in Northern Virginia will run less frequently Monday, as workers for the transit agencies union remain on strike at a garage in Lorton, Va.

Metrobus operators, mechanics and utility workers at the Cinder Bed garage have been protesting low wages and poor benefits since Thursday. They’ve temporarily stopped service on about 15 Northern Virginia routes over the past few days.

Cinder Bed is a privately run Metro facility that is managed by Transdev, a French multinational company. The number of routes that are affected by the strike represent less than 10 percent of Metro’s 325 total bus routes in the D.C. area.

On Twitter, Metro officials said Monday that the 29K, 29N and REX routes will run on a Saturday schedule. Three other routes — 17, 18 and the other services on the 29-Line will not operate, officials said, because of the strike.

Officials for the union that represents Metro employees, ATU Local 689, have not said how long they will remain on strike.

Some of the affected bus routes have been run using trainees and supervisors. It’s the first Metrobus strike in more than 40 years.

