Cinder Bed is a privately run Metro facility that is managed by Transdev, a French multinational company. The number of routes that are affected by the strike represent less than 10 percent of Metro’s 325 total bus routes in the D.C. area.

On Twitter, Metro officials said Monday that the 29K, 29N and REX routes will run on a Saturday schedule. Three other routes — 17, 18 and the other services on the 29-Line will not operate, officials said, because of the strike.

Customers will still be impacted by the TransDev work stoppage at one of our Virginia bus facilities. Today, 10/ 28, Route 29K, 29N & REX will operate a Saturday schedule. 17, 18 and other 29-Line service will not operate. Alternatives : https://t.co/h5V5Xat8N5 #wmata #metrobus — Metrobus Info (@Metrobusinfo) October 28, 2019

Officials for the union that represents Metro employees, ATU Local 689, have not said how long they will remain on strike.

Some of the affected bus routes have been run using trainees and supervisors. It’s the first Metrobus strike in more than 40 years.

