After 11:30 p.m., when Metro typically closes weekdays, riders will be able to enter the system at these stations:

Navy Yard/Ballpark — both entrances will be open;

Waterfront

L’Enfant Plaza — 7th and D streets SW or 7th Street SW and Maryland Ave. SW;

Gallery Place/Chinatown — at 7th and F streets NW or 7th and H streets NW;

All other stations will be exit only after 11:30 p.m.

Metro has been running special late service for home games throughout the Nationals postseason run.

Pepco is sponsoring the special late-night postgame service. It costs Metro about $100,000 to keep the entire system open for one hour, officials have said.

“As Nationals fans come together to cheer and celebrate a thrilling season of baseball, they can rely on Metro to get them home thanks to Pepco stepping up to the plate,” Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said. “We are incredibly proud of our home team for their historic season, and we’ll all be showing our spirit on Metro tonight after the Nats finish the fight.”

