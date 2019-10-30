Passengers wait for trains on the Red Line at the Cleveland Park station Nov. 29, 2018, in Washington. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 30, 2019 at 7:07 AM EDTTrains on Metro’s Orange Line are sharing a track after a train broke down outside the Cheverly stop.It’s not immediately clear how long the delays will last.Metro said on Twitter that trains are sharing a track between the Cheverly and New Carrollton stations.UPDATED: Orange Line Delay: Trains are single tracking btwn New Carrollton and Cheverly due to disabled train outside Cheverly. Expect delays in both directions.— Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) October 30, 2019 ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy