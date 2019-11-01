Dress for cooler-than-normal temperatures. The Capital Weather Gang is forecasting temperatures in the mid- to upper-50s and mostly sunny skies. Keep an eye out for a more detailed forecast Saturday.

Parade organizers are estimating tens of thousands of fans will out come to fete the Nationals who clinched the championship by beating the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 7 on Wednesday to secure the franchise’s first title and Washington’s first World Series championship since 1924.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re attending the parade or will be working, dining or sightseeing nearby.

The event

The 2019 Nationals Championship Parade will begin at 2 p.m., starting at 15th Street and Constitution Avenue NW, near the Washington Monument. It will proceed east along Constitution and end at Pennsylvania Avenue and 3rd Street NW, where there will be a rally.

This map shows the parade route:

Text “NATS” to 888-777 to receive alerts on safety, transit, and weather updates from the District.

Getting there

Metro. Metro will be open during its normal Saturday hours of 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. The rail system will run extra trains to accommodate the larger crowds and operate at rush-hour levels between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Trains will arrive every 3 to 4 minutes in downtown and departures from end-of-line stations will be every 6 to 12 minutes, the transit agency said. Parking at Metro lots and garages is free on weekends, but expect them to fill up early. Expect crowded trains and platforms too. All previously scheduled track work has been canceled, except for overnight work.

The stations closest to the parade route are Federal Triangle, Archives and Judiciary Square, but expect them to to be very crowded. Consider using Metro Center, Gallery Place or Union Station as alternates, all of which are less than a 10-minute walk from the parade route.

To view the parade from the south side of the route, Metro suggests exiting at Smithsonian, L’Enfant Plaza, or Federal Center SW, and walking north across the Mall.

Avoid transferring between lines if possible. Trains could bypass certain stations if they become overcrowded, and Metro could slow trains approaching stations because of platform crowding. Some stations may be entry-only and exit-only to facilitate moving people through the system.

Get your SmarTrip card in advance and make sure it’s loaded with enough money to get you to and from your destination, otherwise you should expect long lines to access fare machines.

Metrobus. Routes that travel near the Mall may be detoured. Riders should expect delays as a result of road closures. Instead of using the bus, consider taking Metro to get to the celebration.

Capital Bikeshare. Bikeshare corrals will be available at the following three locations along the parade route:

15th and E streets NW

Constitution Avenue NW and 2nd Street NW

7th Street and Independence Ave. SW.

Scooters and e-bikes. Corrals will also be available for electric scooters and bikes. Fan getting to the parade using any of these services can drop off the devices at the following three intersections:

7th and E streets NW

7th Street SW with Independence Ave. SW

14th and E streets NW

Rideshare zones. Fans taking taxi and ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft can be dropped off and picked up on Independence Avenue SW, between 14th Street SW and 3rd Street SW.

Driving. Getting around by car near the parade will be difficult. Plan a route ahead of time to avoid the closures. Be mindful of a long list of parking restrictions. See a full list of road closures and parking restrictions below.

Parking. Some parking apps said Thursday they are adding inventory in preparation for the World Series parade and drivers are advised to book a spot early. SpotHero will run a promotion of 15 percent off with the promo code WSCHAMPS.

Parking Restrictions

Parking restrictions start at 9 a.m. Friday. Parking will be prohibited inside the parade perimeter for the duration of the closures. Vehicles that are parked in violation of emergency “no parking” restrictions will be ticketed and/or towed, police said.

The following road will be closed and parking restricted beginning at 9:30 a.m. Friday and continue through 7 p.m. Saturday:

Pennsylvania Ave. NW between Constitution Ave. NW & 3rd St. NW

Parking will prohibited on the following roads beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday and until 7 p.m. Saturday:

Constitution Ave. NW between 15th St. NW & 3rd St. NW

Pennsylvania Ave. NW between 12th St. NW & 3rd St. NW

15th St. NW between Constitution Ave. NW & E St. NW

Pennsylvania Ave. NW between 14th St. NW & 15th St. NW

14th St. NW between Constitution Ave. NW & Independence Ave. SW

7th St. NW between Pennsylvania Ave. NW & Independence Ave. SW

6th St. NW between Pennsylvania Ave. NW & Constitution Ave. NW

4th St. NW between Constitution Ave. NW & Independence Ave. SW

3rd St. NW between D St. NW & Independence Ave. SW

Road Closures

These streets will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday:

15th St. NW between Constitution Ave. NW & E St. NW

Constitution Ave. NW between 3rd St. NW & 6th St. NW

Pennsylvania Ave. NW between East crossover & 6th St. NW

Pennsylvania Ave. NW between 14th St. NW & 15th St. NW

3rd St. NW between Constitution Ave. NW & Madison Dr. NW

The following will close at 9 a.m. Friday and remain closed until 6 p.m. Saturday:

Constitution Ave. NW between 17th St. NW & 6th St. NW

Pennsylvania Ave. NW between 15th St. NW & 6th St. NW

15th St. NW between New York Ave. NW & Independence Ave. SW

14th St. NW between New York Ave. NW & Independence Ave. SW

13th St. NW between H St. NW & Pennsylvania Ave. NW

12th St. NW between E St. NW & Constitution Ave. NW

11th St. NW between E St. NW & Pennsylvania Ave. NW

10th St. NW between E St. NW & Constitution Ave. NW

9th St. NW between E St. NW & Constitution Ave. NW to include the 9th St. Tunnel

7th St. NW between E St. NW & Independence Ave. SW

6th St. NW between Indiana Ave. NW & Constitution Ave. NW

4th St. NW between Pennsylvania Ave. NW & Independence Ave. SW

3rd St. NW between D St. NW & Independence Ave. SW

Maryland Ave. SW between 3rd St. SW & Independence Ave. SW

Inbound 12th ramp from Virginia to DC

12th St. ramp from Independence Ave. SW (no traffic allowed into 12th St. Tunnel)

Inbound 14th St. Bridge (all traffic will go eastbound on I-695/I-395)

Inbound 14th St. HOV (all traffic will be sent eastbound on I-695/ I-395)

Westbound I-395 exit to 12th St. Tunnel (No access to tunnel)

