Among the streets that will be closed, Pennsylvania Avenue NW between East crossover and Sixth Street NW, 14th and 15th streets NW, and 15th and Sixth streets NW will be shut down until after the parade ends. Here’s a full list of what roads will be closed.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m., starting at 15th Street and Constitution Avenue NW, and proceed east along Constitution. It will end at Pennsylvania Avenue and Third Street NW, where there will be a rally at 3:30 p.m.

To accommodate for the crowds, Metro will run extra trains to operate at rush-hour levels.

