The D.C. Circulator tweeted Saturday that it was suspending service because of the Nationals’ World Series parade. Officials did not say how long service would be out or when it would resume.

As thousands of Nationals fans are expected to celebrate the World Series win on the Mall and along the parade route, several major streets are closed, causing some Metrobus routes near the Mall to be detoured.

Among the streets that will be closed, Pennsylvania Avenue NW between East crossover and Sixth Street NW, 14th and 15th streets NW, and 15th and Sixth streets NW will be shut down until after the parade ends. Here’s a full list of what roads will be closed.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m., starting at 15th Street and Constitution Avenue NW, and proceed east along Constitution. It will end at Pennsylvania Avenue and Third Street NW, where there will be a rally at 3:30 p.m.

To accommodate for the crowds, Metro will run extra trains to operate at rush-hour levels.

