Passengers head toward the exits as a Metro train leaves the Cleveland Park station on the Red Line, Nov. 29, 2018, in Washington. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)By Dana Hedgpeth November 4, 2019 at 6:35 AM ESTRiders on Metro's Yellow Line should expect delays Monday morning.There was an earlier issue with a broken-down train at the L'Enfant Plaza stop. It's not clear how long the delays, which are in the direction of the Greenbelt stop, will last.UPDATED: Yellow Line Delay: Expect residual delays to Greenbelt due to an earlier train malfunction at L'Enfant Plaza.— Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) November 4, 2019