Officials said part of Constitution Avenue near 14th Street in Northwest Washington has reopened.

FINAL: Police Activity. Constitution Ave EB near 14th St. NW. Washington, DC. Incident has cleared and all travel lanes are now open.

D.C. Police have blocked part of Constitution Avenue in the city.

It’s not immediately clear why the roadway is blocked. And it’s not known how long the road will be closed. Drivers should avoid the area.