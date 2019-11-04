The hearing comes as scooter use appears to be on the rise in the District, one of the first U.S. cities to allow the services, and as the District Department of Transportation moves to establish new rules for the services next year, seeking to reduce the number of operators while doubling the number of scooters on city streets.

As part of the hearing, council members will debate a bill that aims to “control” scooter operations and set rules for where scooters can be parked, establish new speed limits and ban their use between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

The legislation would give DDOT the authority to fine operators that fail to address complaints and revoke their operations permit if they consistently fail to abide by the rules.

Council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3), chair of the Council’s transportation committee, introduced the proposal in June in part, she said, because scooters have created a “Wild West” environment. The hearing will also address future operations of other micromobility services such as e-bikes and mopeds.

Steven Reichert, a personal fitness trainer who works with the elderly and people with disabilities who struggle to navigate city streets, said city regulations, and the proposal before the council, do not do enough to address the sidewalk conflicts. Cheh’s bill, he said, allows scooters to continue to be ridden on sidewalks outside of the central business district.

“It lacks any enforcement mechanism whatsoever, and it doesn’t define liability when accidents occur,” said Reichert, who for months has been documenting badly parked scooters and illegal riding behaviors such as two people riding one scooter or riders ignoring the ban on riding on downtown sidewalks.

Some companies also have concerns about provisions in the bill, including the ban on overnight scooter travel. Others warn city officials may be over-regulating and failing to take into consideration the high demand for the devices, even after dark. Proponents of the night ban say it could prevent crashes, citing a study in Austin by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that concluded about 40 percent of scooter injuries occurred between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

But some users say they rely on the scooters to get around at night when public transit options are limited. Metro service ends at 11:30 p.m. on weeknights.

“Our only suggestion for the city is that they reconsider limiting hours of operation in the late evening,” Spin, one of the companies operating in D.C. said in a statement. The company said the restriction “might limit workers with late evening shifts from accessing transportation options. ”

Robert Gardner, Lime’s director of government relations for the Washington region, said the company is urging the council not to be “overly prescriptive and instead to use data to drive decision-making. ”

Thousands of city residents rely on scooter services, he said.

“It’s critical we don’t stifle their use and continued adoption,” Gardner said.

In an op-ed for Streetsblog NYC, Lime’s chief lobbyist Adam Kovacevich says cities could have more effective regulation of the services by establishing incentives for operators, choosing to have a limited number of operators, and starting small with a cap on fleets and gradual growth based on demand. Designating any fees generated from the services to build safer infrastructure would eventually lead more scooter riders to bike lanes. But he also warned against establishing rules targeting scooters alone, saying cities are better off if the same rules apply to scooters and bikes.

“Subjecting scooters to stricter rules amounts to regulatory discrimination and can cause confusion among riders, non-riders, and law enforcement,” he wrote. “Cities should set the same speed limits or no-riding rules — and then enforce its rules on riders, not operators, to change their behavior. ”

The rules in the council bill mirror some already set by DDOT, which regulates the services. The city agency has established fees for operators and a cap on the number of scooters each company is allowed to deploy.

DDOT Director Jeff Marootian is expected to answer questions about the growing services and the agency’s oversight of rules it has established to keep the scooter companies in check.

The transportation agency recently announced a plan to limit the number of companies authorized to operate scooters in the city to four, allowing each to deploy as many as 2,500 devices. Under that plan the companies will also have the choice to apply for a separate permit to operate bikes — as many as 2,500 each — for a total of 10,000 bikes citywide.

The new guidelines would bring exponential growth to the program that now permits eight companies to operate 5,235 scooters combined. One company, Jump, also operates e-bikes.

Nearly 1 in 6 District residents used e-scooters in the past year, according to a recent Washington Post poll, including 6 percent who used them at least a few times a week.

Sanjay Dastoor, co-founder and chief executive of Skip, said the Cheh bill could be a path to reducing some of the challenges of the past 18 months. He said Skip supports the overnight restrictions as well as sections of the bill that would increase scooter speeds to 15 mph from 10 mph, set parking locations for the devices, and require better signage informing users that riding on sidewalks is prohibited downtown.

“Challenges such as sidewalk riding and improper parking need to be solved,” Dastoor said. Cheh’s bill, he said, “offers solutions for many of these issues.”

